Everytown activist, Brenda Moss, came after Door Dash on Twitter after a delivery driver showed up carrying. Now, how she knew if the gun was loaded, we’re not sure but it apparently freaked her out that someone would legally carry a firearm when delivering food to strangers.

Must be nice to live in such a cute little bubble not to know how dangerous that job really is.

@Doordash I didn't know carrying a loaded gun and a magazine was a requirement to deliver food. Yes! Your driver showed up at my door just like that. I am a survivor of gun violence. Is this your policy? #foreverShawn @JoshuaCole @MomsDemand @Everytown — Brenda Moss (@BrendaDMoss) March 14, 2021

Luckily, Cam Edwards was good enough to explain it to her.

And he didn’t even have to break out the puppets and crayons.

Given the carjackings and robberies of ride share drivers and delivery drivers, I’m glad that this @doordash driver was armed to protect themselves. #SelfDefenseIsAHumanRight https://t.co/ZhJfAQmklE — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) March 16, 2021

This. ^

I'm truly sorry for your incredible loss but violent criminals prey on delivery drivers. This is a person legally carrying to protect themselves. None of us want more victims but disarming the law abiding is not the answer — Survivorkitty (@SurvivorKitty) March 16, 2021

Maybe that’s how the driver got to be a survivor of gun violence. Carrying a gun isn’t the same as brandishing one. Hope that driver blocks you from now on and you quit harassing delivery folks until you get the mental help you need. — Dave Giglio (@djgiglio) March 16, 2021

Do you realize a lot of these drivers are women, not just men, and they go into all kinds of areas to deliver ? The place my kid works for, their drivers carry openly and I applaud them for it. You do know you can request they just leave your delivery on the porch? Twit. — stitchinggal1967 (@kelsieA67) March 16, 2021

Maybe he wants to survive gun violence as well? Do you wish to leave them as disarmed victims? — StraightRazor (@codycr6) March 16, 2021

Yes! Anyone and everyone who can legally possess a firearm should carry a firearm! An armed society is a polite society! — Thomas Parks (@thomasdeeparks) March 16, 2021

Nice to know you value your kale smoothie more than your driver's life. — Redcloak the Unruly (@BrewingAle) March 15, 2021

Yeah, why should people be able defend themselves?! How terrible! 🙄 — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) March 16, 2021

Someone legally carrying does not equal gun violence, and see, that is the biggest problem with their messaging. When EVERYTHING is gun violence then nothing is, you know? It’s hard to truly tackle gun violence when you see it everywhere …

Maybe she’ll learn a thing or two from Cam?

***

