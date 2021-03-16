Everytown activist, Brenda Moss, came after Door Dash on Twitter after a delivery driver showed up carrying. Now, how she knew if the gun was loaded, we’re not sure but it apparently freaked her out that someone would legally carry a firearm when delivering food to strangers.

Must be nice to live in such a cute little bubble not to know how dangerous that job really is.

Luckily, Cam Edwards was good enough to explain it to her.

And he didn’t even have to break out the puppets and crayons.

This. ^

Someone legally carrying does not equal gun violence, and see, that is the biggest problem with their messaging. When EVERYTHING is gun violence then nothing is, you know? It’s hard to truly tackle gun violence when you see it everywhere …

Maybe she’ll learn a thing or two from Cam?

***

