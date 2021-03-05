As Twitchy readers know, Joy Reid really stepped in a big pile of stupid with her tweet claiming Right-wing people would give up their tax cuts if they could use the n-word ‘like the good old days’. Yeah, she’s a boil on the butt of humanity.

Much like her pal, Wajahat Ali.

Did he really think this would end well?

But is Joy Reid wrong though? 🤷‍♂️ — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) March 5, 2021

Dude.

Perhaps it still bothers him that when he, Don Lemon, and Rick Wilson were blasted long ago for mocking flyover country no one could remember his name? This is just trolling for attention at this point.

yes — Dr Evil (@MD_STAT) March 5, 2021

Short.

Sweet.

Accurate.

I have no idea what she may have said this time but yes, Joy Reid is wrong. Joy Reid is always wrong. Laughably, pathetically, reflexively, humorously wrong. Every single time. — Ted Dious (@totter777) March 5, 2021

Every single time.

Ladies and gentlemen, there are, in fact, stupid questions. ⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️ Yes, yes she is wrong. — RaKell, So Inappropriate (Sworn Enemy of Rufus!) (@MrsRotnjetski) March 5, 2021

Ding ding ding.

Are you trying to be a ridiculous asshole or is it just a natural skill? — Jack Hammer (@JackMartensite) March 5, 2021

Seems to be a natural and inherent skill.

Yes — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) March 5, 2021

Good grief. — Eleanor (@EleanorRoth8) March 5, 2021

Yes. My god. — Hugh Zahnar (@HughDalton20) March 5, 2021

But are you just a click-bait grifter? Why yes, yes you are — Gianbattista (@gbtiepolo1) March 5, 2021

About being hacked by time travelers? — Jeremy Stamper (@jeremymstamper) March 5, 2021

Heh.

Even if we did, we could just blame it on Russian hackers. — The ASMR Reviewer (@AsmrReviewer) March 5, 2021

Those darn time-traveling Russian hackers, always making Joy look like an unhinged homophobic harpy.

*shakes fist*

***

