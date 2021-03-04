Sounds like the New York Times is looking for a Deputy Opinions Editor …

Probably not a job for most sane people.

This thread taking their job description apart is truly a *chef’s kiss*.

Interesting job post.

That’s a nice way to put it.

Unless your sense of humor and spine of steel pisses off the mob.

But we digress.

Trending

As long as those subjects are pleasing to the Left and big tech.

And so many eye rolls.

See?

Wouldn’t want to work for the NYT anyway, but especially not in this capacity.

BUT DON’T TAKE A RISK THAT MIGHT MAKE OUR READERS MAD.

True story.

Bingo.

Sounds like a pass for most people.

Heh.

Something like that.

***

Related:

She SO mad! AOC rages at ‘conservative Democrats’ (huh?) for not turning America into Socialist Sh*t-hole and LOL

‘Follow the science. Right.’: Brit Hume shares fact-filled thread DESTROYING Biden admin for allowing teacher’s unions to keep kids out of school

‘In today’s episode of Hell in a hand basket’: Megyn Kelly sums things up in this country with 1 perfect yet infuriating meme

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Conor FriedersdorfDeputy Op-Editornew york timesSeth Mandel