We find ourselves asking this at least a half dozen times every day …

What the HELL has happened to our country?!

Take for example Frontier Airlines kicking a Jewish family off a plane because their 18-month-old baby wasn’t wearing a mask.

NOT EVEN TWO YEARS OLD.

Watch this:

This is @FlyFrontier. Traumatizing a family and their little kids because a 18-month-old baby, who is explicitly exempt, wasn't wearing a mask. Before flying Frontier again, ask yourself if you want any part of this vile behavior. pic.twitter.com/ZzZ1HiZMP6 — Solomon Wolf (@SolomonWolf) March 1, 2021

Vile behavior doesn’t begin to describe this.

And Frontier Airlines’ response:

Members of a large group, including adults, refused to wear masks as flight 2878 was preparing for departure from MIA-LGA. Repeated requests to comply with federal law necessitated their removal from the flight. The issue did not stem from a child under 2. — Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) March 1, 2021

Gosh, the video doesn’t lie, folks.

We see two very upset little kids (one a baby) and a Jewish family being removed from your plane.

How could you have conducted an investigation in this time sufficient to contradict the video evidence already circulating? Do you have comment on the behavior of your employees (high-fiving and discussing “those Jews”) when they removed this couple and their child (not a group). — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 1, 2021

WOW.

So the crew was high-fiving and discussing ‘those Jews’.

Double wow.

This lazy response by @FlyFrontier was done before doing the minimal review of the case. Videos show that the main issue was the couple with the child, and Frontier sidesteps the allegations leveled by multiple non-Jews that the stewards were bigoted against the passengers. https://t.co/DfpAzU4q9S — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 1, 2021

Double yikes.

Oh, and it just gets worse:

No mask?!

Shame on Frontier Airlines.

I mean… I fly frontier all the time. I like frontier I really do, but the claims are that there were anti semitic comments made by staff. Also there are numerous videos showing these adult passengers wearing masks. Looks like the flight crew created an opportunity to avoid work — Brian Dawe (@DJBrianDawe) March 1, 2021

.@FlyFrontier’s own website says that children under the age of 2 don’t need masks. But even if this was an incident of violating mask rules, the alleged bigoted behavior from the staff as claimsd in the video above is not acceptable! Att @PeteButtigieg @GovRonDeSantis pic.twitter.com/iB7hulgO5t — OJPAC (@OJPAC) March 1, 2021

The baby was under two.

So what really happened here, Frontier Airlines?

