Remember when Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand made an impassioned attack on Kavanaugh when he had been accused by a second woman for sexual harassment? It’s been a few years but you know, the tweets are still there …

Enough is enough. One credible sexual assault claim should have been too many to get a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court and make decisions that will affect millions of women’s lives for generations. Two is an embarrassment. It’s time for a new nominee. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 24, 2018

Forget that none of these women’s stories added up to a hill of beans and Kavanaugh was indeed confirmed but keep in mind Democrats like Kirsten were willing to destroy Kavanaugh’s LIFE and FAMILY to keep him from being confirmed because Trump nominated him.

She did the same with Al Franken so SURELY now that a second woman has come forward she’ll call Emmy-award-winner Andrew Cuomo out, yes?

Huh.

What’s that you say? Something about fundraising with Bill Clinton? pic.twitter.com/hR6nvygbqr — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) September 24, 2018

Wow, she’s stood next to a lot of men accused of sexually harassing women.

Keep in mind, most of these tweets are nearly three years old.

Think she learned anything from them? We went to check her timeline and nope …

But lots and lots of tweets attacking Kavanaugh:

At the end of the day, Judge Kavanaugh is interviewing for a job. And in job interviews, character counts. Past actions matter. We need another nominee. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 26, 2018

Denying Dr. Ford an FBI investigation is silencing her. Forcing her into a sham hearing is silencing her. And pushing through Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation is silencing her. https://t.co/VCUcp9C28y — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 20, 2018

It couldn't be clearer. The records prove it. Kavanaugh is a dangerous nominee and he is dangerous for women. We cannot, we must not, stay silent. https://t.co/UCXdCKFMHw — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 6, 2018

Any senator who votes to confirm Judge Kavanaugh after Dr. Ford’s testimony is telling our country exactly this: the experiences of women don’t matter. Their trauma doesn’t matter. Their stories and their voices don’t matter. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 28, 2018

Waiting for those tweets on Cuomo, Kirsten.

