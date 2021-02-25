Raise your hand if you’re tired of Congressional antics in general and would just like all of them to knock off the ‘owning the libs’ and dunking and get to work? Hey, we get it, the Left acts like they’re on leave from a clown show but that doesn’t mean the Right has to do it as well.

Especially when our pals in the media, like Chris Cillizza, are just looking for an excuse to make Republicans look stupid.

Like this bit on Marjorie Greene.

The empty, performative politics of Marjorie Taylor Greenehttps://t.co/MwLSYEEtjt — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) February 25, 2021

From CNN:

Newman, whose daughter is transgender, was supporting the Equality Act that aims to ban discrimination based on sex, gender identity and sexual preference. In an emotional speech on the House floor earlier in the day Tuesday, Newman said this of the act: “The right time to pass this act was decades ago. The second best time is right now. I’m voting yes on the Equality Act for Evie Newman, my daughter and the strongest, bravest person I know.”

Of course, Chris doesn’t bother to chastise Congresswoman Marie Newman for starting it. No no, he gives her plenty of protection …

Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is “disgusting, immoral, and evil.” Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/dV8FatQFnx — Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) February 24, 2021

Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called "Equality" Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms. Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🇺🇸 https://t.co/7joKpTh6Dc pic.twitter.com/aBGRSiIF6X — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 24, 2021

To be completely transparent, this editor doesn’t like what either of these chicks did but that Chris only sees fit to go after the Republican is all too telling.

I don't disagree, but I haven't seen you criticize @AOC . She is the very definition of empty and performative. — David Ross (@djross95) February 25, 2021

Half of Congress is turning into a mental institution. — voxSDW (@voxSDW) February 25, 2021

So it wasn't performative when her neighbor posted online about her antagonistic move but it's performative for her to respond to it. Got it. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) February 25, 2021

What he said.

***

