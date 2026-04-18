Repugnant Liar Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Bag) Went Overseas to Blast Trump's 'Totalitarian Takeover'

It's a time-honored tradition for Democrats to go overseas and talk s**t about the U.S. and its leaders if they're from the other party, and Sen. Chris Murphy solidified his place in that particular pantheon of jackasses when he did that very thing this week in Spain.

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I am in Barcelona today to help unite progressive parties from around the world in a defense of democracy and a war against corruption. A first of its kind event. Necessary to beat back the forces of fascism. pic.twitter.com/kn3d93qGeM — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 18, 2026

If Murphy really wanted to fight a "war against corruption" he'd have done that speech in Walz's Minnesota or Newsom's California, but of course fighting corruption isn't his actual goal.

It was the usual over-the-top BS from Murphy about Trump.

Total disgrace.



Democrat Chris Murphy slanders President Trump and America overseas:



“Want to bring you greetings as well from a nation that is in crisis…this is the most significant threat to American democracy since the Civil War.” pic.twitter.com/qTfZl2YXaW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2026

Who votes for this insane clown?

What do you call a sitting Congressman who travels abroad and says this………



“Donald Trump is trying to end our democracy. He’s trying to seize control!” pic.twitter.com/gH0PlffDOj — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) April 18, 2026

Barack Obama used to have a penchant for doing the same thing, though perhaps Obama's efforts were slightly more veiled than what Murphy did.

Whatever my problems with Republicans, I'm adding this video clip to my "why I don't think that I can never vote for Democrats" file. You don't go abroad and talk like this when your country is at war. It's borderline treason. https://t.co/0ESTJ9vq8v — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) April 19, 2026

Fact check: TRUE. And yet they do it anyway.

Also, as usual, it's worth a reminder that the Democrat definition of "democracy" is "Democrats." Trump has been a threat to Democrat power, plain and simple:

What exactly is Trump doing to threaten "democracy" in America? https://t.co/bWiOdwKIYW — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 19, 2026

Trump defeated Democrats, therefore he's a "threat to democracy."

Despicable @ChrisMurphyCT. A traitor to the U.S. — Steadfast (@MForbes) April 18, 2026

Murphy's terrible, and then some.

Remember, when a Democrat says, "Democracy," he means the DC Globalist Crime Syndicate https://t.co/aQ3ivxflCp — Marilyn (@Jaizem) April 18, 2026

Democrat. Of course he's accusing Trump Team of exactly what the Democrats are doing https://t.co/aQ3ivxflCp — Marilyn (@Jaizem) April 18, 2026

That's how it always works without fail.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy from scumbags like Sen. Murphy.

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