University Graduate Returning to Turkey, Citing ‘Hostility’ in the US
Spain Plans to Grant Legal Status to 500,000 Undocumented Migrants
Chicago Public Schools Will Hold Official 'Civic Day of Action’ on May 1...
From Whose Office Could the NYT Have Obtained Classified SCOTUS Memos?
WIRED Reports That Much of MAGA Is Convinced Butler Assassination Attempt Was Staged
ABC News Runs Obama’s Campaign Video for VA Gerrymandering as a News ‘Exclusive’
Harmeet Dhillon Calls BS on The Atlantic's Kash Patel Hit Piece and Predicts...
‘Bring Your Checkbook’: Kash Patel Tells The Atlantic He'll See Them in Court
Here's a Dramatization of 'Ilhan Omar and Her Accountants Discovering the 'Rounding Error'
Bill Maher Should Ask Jimmy Kimmel to Come on So They Can Compare...
'The Manhattan Project': Mamdani Promotes Visionary Idea to Have New Yorkers Using Trash...
VIP
Dem Sen. Ed Markey Trips Over a Big Stumbling Block While Claiming 'I'm...
AARP’s John Hishta Warns Criminals Are Targeting Older Americans
'Quite a Difference'! Ilhan Omar Filed a Not-So-Tiny Adjustment to Her Net Worth,...

Repugnant Liar Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Bag) Went Overseas to Blast Trump's 'Totalitarian Takeover'

Doug P. | 9:24 PM on April 18, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

It's a time-honored tradition for Democrats to go overseas and talk s**t about the U.S. and its leaders if they're from the other party, and Sen. Chris Murphy solidified his place in that particular pantheon of jackasses when he did that very thing this week in Spain. 

Advertisement

If Murphy really wanted to fight a "war against corruption" he'd have done that speech in Walz's Minnesota or Newsom's California, but of course fighting corruption isn't his actual goal. 

It was the usual over-the-top BS from Murphy about Trump. 

Who votes for this insane clown? 

Barack Obama used to have a penchant for doing the same thing, though perhaps Obama's efforts were slightly more veiled than what Murphy did. 

Recommended

From Whose Office Could the NYT Have Obtained Classified SCOTUS Memos?
Brett T.
Advertisement

Fact check: TRUE. And yet they do it anyway. 

Also, as usual, it's worth a reminder that the Democrat definition of "democracy" is "Democrats." Trump has been a threat to Democrat power, plain and simple: 

Trump defeated Democrats, therefore he's a "threat to democracy." 

Murphy's terrible, and then some.

That's how it always works without fail. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy from scumbags like Sen. Murphy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

From Whose Office Could the NYT Have Obtained Classified SCOTUS Memos?
Brett T.
University Graduate Returning to Turkey, Citing ‘Hostility’ in the US
Brett T.
‘Bring Your Checkbook’: Kash Patel Tells The Atlantic He'll See Them in Court
Brett T.
Here's a Dramatization of 'Ilhan Omar and Her Accountants Discovering the 'Rounding Error'
Doug P.
Harmeet Dhillon Calls BS on The Atlantic's Kash Patel Hit Piece and Predicts What's Coming Next Week
Doug P.
WIRED Reports That Much of MAGA Is Convinced Butler Assassination Attempt Was Staged
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

From Whose Office Could the NYT Have Obtained Classified SCOTUS Memos? Brett T.
Advertisement