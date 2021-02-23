Identity politics are so damn tedious.

And predictable when dealing with the Left.

For example, they are claiming Republicans must only have a problem with Neera Tanden being a glorified TROLL on Twitter because those mean tweets are coming from a woman. REALLY? Have they not seen some of the women on the Right and what WE tweet? We’re not all rainbows and butterflies either, Lefties.

Perhaps the real reason they oppose her is that she’s seriously awful and her vagina has nothing to do with it?

CRAZY TALK.

So we're just going to pretend that "Opposing Tanden is sexist" wasn't directly fed to media and journos by the Biden Admin? This is the most hilarious forced transparent thing in months. https://t.co/3sVbqg7Ggd — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 23, 2021

But it’s just so obvious and stuff, man.

C’MON MAN!

Is Kristol the new Lincoln Project? — 2BarkingWesties (@2BarkingWesties) February 23, 2021

There’s a joke to be made here and it’s not just a cruise thing. We’ll have to circle back to it.

Heh.

It’s always something. At least it wasn’t racism this time — Da Bears (@Northsiders1985) February 23, 2021

Don’t give them any ideas … they’d find a way if this whole ‘old white guys are sexist’ ploy doesn’t work out.

Predictable. — Space (Using) Boomer (@charlietrips) February 23, 2021

Yes, harsh tweets from a woman are the issue…🤔 pic.twitter.com/fZqzdDAu43 — Here we are (@VWHORUSHD) February 23, 2021

she reminds me of Danny DeVito as the Penguin — PredatorHunter (@AimForTheFace) February 23, 2021

HA HA HA HA

Hey, we didn’t write it.

We laughed at it.

We used it in this article.

But we didn’t write it so there.

It'll be nice when we can criticize a female in government without it being sexist, just that they're stupid like the men. I mean, on the left. On the right we can anytime. — DaveCoffee ☕ (@DaveCothran) February 23, 2021

So following this logic, all the Democratic voters who thoroughly thumbed their noses at Kamala Harris during the primaries are also sexist, right? The memory whole runs deep in the media-DC establishment. — Mike Breslin (@mikebreslin815) February 23, 2021

Yay politics!

***

Related:

‘Devout’ Dem’s claim ‘Jesusland’ inhabitants would be disappointed in Jesus’ skin color SO DUMB even Boy George mocks TF out of him

‘Epic FAIL’: Chris Cuomo writes a check his butt can’t cash in HEATED interview with Matt Schlapp over Trump at CPAC (watch)

Ummm … what?! Now, we’re not sure what Biden really MEANT to say here but it sounds a little RACIST-Y (watch)