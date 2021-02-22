Ok, full transparency. We’re 99.99999999% sure Biden didn’t mean to drop the n-word here and it’s likely that his dentures were slipping or he got confused and forgot how to say a certain word or whatever BUT you know if there was a video of Trump even coming CLOSE to saying the n-word it would be news 24/7 and the freakin’ Democrats would try and impeach the guy for it … again.

Even though he’s not president anymore.

What do you guys hear when you play this teensy bit of video?

We coulda had the platinum plan but instead we get this: pic.twitter.com/61oav6TpTe — Malcolm Fle✘ (@Malcolm_fleX48) February 22, 2021

See?

Again, probably a slip of the tongue or a synapse that didn’t fire like it used to (needs his nap and pudding time) but still.

The Left When Biden Accidentally Says The N-word: "Grow up, it was a mistake" That Same Left If Trump Did It: "It's a secret dogwhistle to his white Supremacist buddies and The Proud Boys." pic.twitter.com/mSmpd8Umkw — Malcolm Fle✘ (@Malcolm_fleX48) February 22, 2021

Well, yeah.

And then there would be several riots … sorry … peaceful protests in Portland and other big cities.

His mind seems to venture to his past A LOT. Obvious it’s a word he’s very familiar with saying… — 🇺🇸 🦅 SUSIE 🦅 🇺🇸 (@LPPSusie) February 22, 2021

It does just sort of slip out.

When was this lolol — Cory Aldridge (@aldridge32) February 22, 2021

That’s what you get from the discount bin at goodwill — Dr. K.D.C. 🇨🇦🇨🇭🇬🇧 (@kimberlyC74) February 22, 2021

Heh.

Drama-shocked kitty is the best kitty.

Okay, I can chalk this one up to a brain fart. However, the precedent has been set. Time to cancel this man. — Jurassic Weeb (@JurassicOtaku) February 22, 2021

Sorry Biden supporters, these are the rules now.

***

