We already knew Democrats didn’t care if small businesses survive, but hearing it out loud? Wow.

Watch this:

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna on the 1.4 million jobs that the CBO predicts would be eliminated by raising the federal wage mandate: “we don't want" the small businesses that would be forced underpic.twitter.com/1gf07LbRLK — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) February 21, 2021

‘We don’t want small businesses that would be forced under.’

Really, dude?

Pretty sure raising the minimum wage to $15 would destroy most small businesses in America so did Ro just admit they don’t care about small businesses in general? We think so.

Seriously.

Just play this over and over and over again.

Ro tried to backpedal and make his case on Twitter:

We can pay workers a living wage AND have small businesses thrive, including in rural. Putting more money in people’s pockets means they spend more in local communities. You can be pro worker and pro small business. That’s what most small business owners I meet believe. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) February 22, 2021

Literally just more BS talking points.

Why don’t we work on a common agenda to help small business? Tax credits for brick and mortar retail, more access to community banks and capital, revitalizing downtowns… — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) February 22, 2021

Maybe because the federal government should really just get out of the way if they want to help small businesses?

Just spitballin’.

If we could find some common issue to work towards, we could do something for our country! The long term challenge is our global competitiveness. I am open to working w/ you on something to truly help small businesses who have faced a retail apocalypse and generate a lot of jobs — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) February 22, 2021

In other words, ‘PLEASE DON’T DRAG ME FOR SAYING THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD.’

Too late.

He should have told her he would have to circle back on that. — Conrad Fisher (@ConradFisher) February 22, 2021

And, every person not worth $15 an hour can go on government welfare and vote for him. Sub $15 jobs will be handled by big tech robots. — Howard Steele (@HowardSteele5) February 22, 2021

Never forget his math skills. pic.twitter.com/VEVThBpjbc — Mike’s id (@FreeBearly) February 21, 2021

@RoKhanna too late , you said what you said. — dmath770 (@steel26r) February 22, 2021

Pretty much.

***

Related:

‘This you, chief’? David French shakes his fist at Amazon for censoring his pal and trips SPECTACULARLY over his Parler tweet

‘Those are the only 2 options left’: Adam Corolla triggers then OWNS LA teacher’s union in short and painful back-and-forth

‘Sick’: DAMNING thread exposes the absolute DISASTER Biden’s admin was in handling deadly Texas storm (with receipts!)