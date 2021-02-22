David French seems shocked and outraged that Amazone would DARE censor his pal Ryan T. Anderson’s book from their store.

You know what’s coming here, right?

David … you helped create this.

And gosh golly and gee, we sort of remember a time when ol’ Dave was AOK with Amazon censoring people for their political opinions:

Wonder what changed?

Oh, that’s right, it’s impacting someone he supports.

Supporting free speech means supporting all free speech, it doesn’t mean picking and choosing, Dave.

Bingo.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Because it’s his friend!

Sadly, he is.

But he only cares when it’s someone he supports who is getting canceled.

Classy.

***

