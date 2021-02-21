Media being worried about misinformation concerns.

Ha.

Ha ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

They don’t want people being able to talk without big tech monitoring and even censoring them.

From The Hill:

Clubhouse, an emerging social media platform born during the coronavirus-driven lockdowns, has given users a chance to connect through intimate audio conversations with virtual strangers even while isolated at home. But as the platform continues to grow, the same model that has allowed users to connect while physically apart is raising concerns about how the app will handle the spread of misinformation. Unlike traditional social media platforms, where a user’s footprint is more permanent, Clubhouse’s chat room conversations are not recorded by the app, making it “essentially impossible” to discern the spread of false information or harassment, Emerson Brooking, resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, told The Hill.

They want to control the flow of information … sorry, but that’s even scarier than the spread of misinformation in this editor’s opinion.

I can't bear the thought of people talking to each other without a tech billionaire there to decide what's true and what's not. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 21, 2021

They can’t shut you down on Clubhouse and they don’t like it.

What the Sam Hell? First the NYtimes now The Hill. I was raised to believe that the media believed in 1A. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) February 21, 2021

OMG, free speech without hall monitor scolds like The Hill !! How will the republic survive? — David Ross (@djross95) February 21, 2021

They’re communicating without us to censor them! What do we do? — GlennAC (@GlennAC14) February 21, 2021

pic.twitter.com/eLfCrY7V5H — Cincy Browncoat not from this universe (@cincy_browncoat) February 21, 2021

It would be hilarious if it wasn’t so scary and pathetic.

***

Related:

‘Lady, it’s 65 degrees outside’: AOC’s big Texas photo-op isn’t going quite as she planned and LOL

BOOM goes the dynamite! AG uses media nobs accusing DeSantis of being racist with vaccination plan to NUKE Cuomo and it’s simply GLORIOUS

Dems follow the science of ANY union that pays the most! Amy Klobuchar really STEPS in it explaining how we’re finally beating the pandemic