The back-to-school debate is front and center as teacher’s unions fight to hold our kids’ education hostage until they get what they want from the powers that be (in other words more money and more power), so you knew Michael Moore would have his ample arse front and center as well.

No teacher should return to work unless vaccinated. It’s already bad enough that teachers are disrespected and treated so poorly—and now we ask them to risk their lives, too? No. All teachers to the front of the line! Then reopen all schools w/ safe ventilation, distancing, masks — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 21, 2021

Teachers are disrespected and treated poorly!?

ON WHAT PLANET?

Mikey … dude.

Unless the have medical issues or are over 65, what's that risk.

.00002% mortality rate. Please, knock off this nonsense — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 21, 2021

That goes for ANYONE still advocating to keep our kids out of the classroom.

Please, knock off this nonsense.

So what do you say to Fairfax County, VA teachers who demanded to jump seniors in line for the jab, got them, and now STILL refuse to come back in the fall? — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) February 21, 2021

Funny, the pro-union hyenas don’t want to talk about Fairfax, VA where 1000s of teachers are fully vaccinated and still refusing to go back.

Are you aware that thousands of teachers, including my kids', have been teaching in person before there was a vaccine? Many know that the risk is low and the educational/mental health benefits are huge. Not aware of a study of schools using masks showing much transmission — r u? — Josh Rogers (@JoshRogersNYC) February 21, 2021

BUT THEY NEED THE SHOT! UNIONS! ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

Every industrialized nation in the world has been doing "in person" instruction right along with no problem. Fat, drunk, and stupid is no way to go through life, son. — Boris_Badenoff (@Boris_Badenoff) February 21, 2021

Michael cares more about unions than educating the kids.

But the McDonald's fry guy that's been feeding your glutinous blob body has to be at risk, right? Teachers by and large are safer in their full classrooms than the general public is everyday — The Artist Formerly Known as Choominati (@formeret) February 21, 2021

They’re magical and don’t need the vaccinations becasue reasons.

“GFY” Sincerely,

grocery store workers, convenience store clerks, police officers, nurses, gas station workers, retail workers, restaurant workers, delivery drivers, private school teachers, sanitation workers, warehouse workers, mall security cops, hairstylists, plumbers, et al — MikeP (@TheRealMike_P) February 21, 2021

Stfu. Many many people are keeping this country going, day in and day out, and these "poor educators" won't go work because they'll be around the least affected demographic there is?

Sorry. No sympathy. — Robert is the focus for 2021. (@I_am_Thatman) February 21, 2021

Ah yes, the millionaire with multiple mansions speaks for the unions teachers who vacation in the Caribbean while lobbying teachers to get extended pay chilling at home on the taxpayer’s dime. https://t.co/cxuTcEjAej — Trump'sConscience (@c3t1p99) February 22, 2021

Those poor mistreated teachers.

Indeed.

Wrong. Every single teacher who refuses to go back to work should be fired. All unions should be decertified. They are killing our children who are suffering and who are committing suicide every single day. You sir are delusional cockwoble 🤪. — Dr. Doctor 🗣 (@FlaRenegade) February 22, 2021

Where’s this passion for the essential workers? If we had all taken this stance where would you be getting your meals? — Karmadilla (@azdilla31) February 21, 2021

Oh, Mikey would find a way to get his meals.

But good point.

***

