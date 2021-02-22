Been a while since we wrote about Michael Moore. And probably with good reason …

The back-to-school debate is front and center as teacher’s unions fight to hold our kids’ education hostage until they get what they want from the powers that be (in other words more money and more power), so you knew Michael Moore would have his ample arse front and center as well.

Teachers are disrespected and treated poorly!?

ON WHAT PLANET?

Mikey … dude.

That goes for ANYONE still advocating to keep our kids out of the classroom.

Please, knock off this nonsense.

Funny, the pro-union hyenas don’t want to talk about Fairfax, VA where 1000s of teachers are fully vaccinated and still refusing to go back.

BUT THEY NEED THE SHOT! UNIONS! ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

Michael cares more about unions than educating the kids.

They’re magical and don’t need the vaccinations becasue reasons.

Those poor mistreated teachers.

Indeed.

Oh, Mikey would find a way to get his meals.

But good point.

***

