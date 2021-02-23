We’re not entirely sure why Ian Millhiser has such a hate-boner for Wyoming, but every time he wants to make a stupid point about the number of senators the states have he picks on the Equality State.

Think about that for a minute.

It all started here …

If you split Alaska in half, it would be the first *and* second largest states in the US, and Wyoming would get bumped out of the top ten. Take that, lower 48. https://t.co/DnvfSUavEJ — Cameron Peters (@jcameronpeters) February 23, 2021

Are they really arguing about who has the largest … state?

C’mon guys.

Enter Millhiser:

Wyoming (n): An empty piece of land that inexplicably gets the same number of senators as California. https://t.co/MgFBA8zXoV — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) February 23, 2021

Ian Millhiser (n): An empty head who has no idea how our government works.

Seriously with this freakin’ guy?

*Whispers in 17th Amendment* Wyoming—a state you are denigrating as "an empty piece of land"—led the way for women getting the right to vote, is home to the nation's first National Park, @YellowstoneNPS, boasts great people, and is BEAUTIFUL. Take the L, man. https://t.co/zE6L5nNUOC — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) February 23, 2021

It was the first state to allow women to vote, it was also the first state to have a female governor.

But you know, it’s a red state so Millhiser likes to trash it. Forget that Vermont, Hawaii, Delaware, and other BLUE states have tiny populations when compared to California.

Disingenuous toad.

Is it that you *can’t* learn or that you *won’t* learn? — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) February 23, 2021

Both.

Hmm, a nice blue state such as Vermont that has approximately the same number of citizens as Wyoming, but which you ignore in these comparisons. I'm sure it has nothing to do with VT having 2 Dem senators and WY having 2 GOP Senators. ::coughhackcough:: — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 23, 2021

Just imagine that Senators are given out based on brain cells. Wyoming and California are tied in that category. — phil (@philllosoraptor) February 23, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

You know why…and yet you keep jabbering about it as if it’s going to change. But you throw these things out there so you get attention. Which you succeeded. But it’s all mockery, as it should be. Someone really needs to grow up. — thomas J (@rightgay27) February 23, 2021

The Constitution explains it quite well, smooth brain. — Sandra Dee (@GhandiSandi) February 23, 2021

Vermont: an empty piece of land that inexplicably gets the same number of Senators as Texas — Mike, the Gen X Jooooooooo Lawyer (@mhenrylaw1) February 23, 2021

Everyone in Wyoming reading Ian’s tweet … yup.

"Inexplicable" only if you're a) a complete imbecile

b) have zero understanding of US history and government

c) are a worthless troll

d) all of the above, i.e. Ian Millhiser — BeardedCynic (@CynicRedux) February 23, 2021

Wyoming is a state. California is a state. Each state gets two Senators regardless of population. Hopes this helps, Milhouse. — Shaner (@shaner5000) February 23, 2021

Inexplicable? Article 1, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution is pretty explicable. 🙄😑 pic.twitter.com/Ddon6T1Y9p — Bill Myers (@WoMyers63) February 23, 2021

We love this gif.

So good.

Attend a civics class, you might enjoy it. — Karmadilla (@azdilla31) February 23, 2021

You're so dense that light bends around you. — Shawn Taylor (@bottlingthemoon) February 23, 2021

Damn, that’s pretty damn dense.

Dude, even Texas doesn’t mess with Wyoming.

***

