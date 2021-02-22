Daily Caller shared a story about Trump’s advisers saying the former president will circle the GOP wagons around himself.

Not really hard to understand what they mean here …

Trump Advisers Say The Former President Will Circle The GOP Wagons One Month After Leaving The White House https://t.co/CXSI4DTo0a — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 22, 2021

But Chris Cuomo had to go and make it awkward and cringy.

We of course are assuming he actually knows what it means to circle the wagons and is trying to make a joke but then again this is Chris Cuomo we’re talking about so we suppose he might not know what something fairly basic and simple means.

Circle the wagons? As in circular firing squad? https://t.co/w5sADkbSGu — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 22, 2021

Chris. You’re just not that clever, dude.

Firing squad? Really?

C’mon man!

the bar keeps getting lower for chris https://t.co/VAXFfNtA4u pic.twitter.com/Q7NcBQEu3J — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) February 22, 2021

It was never very high to begin with.

Deliberately obtuse or just stupid? — Salty Major (Medical Type; 1 Each) (@anccpt) February 22, 2021

Little bit of both?

Bro do you… just… read a book. — Mike "Irish" O'Donovan (@BeardedMinarchy) February 22, 2021

Seriously.

Look at Fredo with the jokes — Diamond Dan (@DanGrondy) February 22, 2021

We hope this is a joke …

Lame. As always ! — NOTCH (@NOTCHMusic) February 22, 2021

I was going to send an "At least you tried" gif, but I don't think you really even did that — Hiding in the Bay (@HidingInTheBay) February 22, 2021

Yo Fredo. How is your bro doing? — Shawn Liverance (@ShawnDLiverance) February 22, 2021

Heh.

That’s cute fredo, you’re mature and hilarious. — mike (@mike76619024) February 22, 2021

‘Nuff said.

***

