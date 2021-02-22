NBC’s Michael Beschloss was trying really hard to paint Josh Hawley as some sort of McCarthy because he *GASP* pointed at witnesses.

Y’ALL, HE POINTED!

And at WITNESSES!

We’re literally shaking right now.

What U.S. Senator in history pointed menacingly at witnesses like this? pic.twitter.com/CllnJ9rHoT — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 22, 2021

Is that really what he calls ‘menacingly’? Huh.

Everything old is new again: pic.twitter.com/csytkCEynA — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 22, 2021

So clever.

And yet, so stupid.

Because when you look back at Democrats interviewing witnesses, gosh golly and gee, they all like to point MENACINGLY.

We suppose his comparison works but then it means he’s comparing all of these senators to McCarthy as well.

All of them, Mike. The answer is ALL of them. pic.twitter.com/efkVihSyyB — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 22, 2021

Kamala loves to point menacingly.

Oh, and especially this guy:

What U.S. Senator in history pointed menacingly at witnesses like this? pic.twitter.com/JjjNDOk6i6 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 22, 2021

Sort of looks like that ancient puppet supposedly running our country right now, eh?

What U.S. Senator in history pointed menacingly at witnesses like this? pic.twitter.com/gZ9lY2pCAq — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 22, 2021

Unless they're Senator Whitehouse, who still points at witnesses… but not really in a menacing way. pic.twitter.com/2MNHKHkB8V — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 22, 2021

It’s his pinky though …

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Everything old is still really old.

Where to start? Some of 'em are even pretty well known for it, if you know, one was a journalist or historian or something like that and had been following politics for a while. pic.twitter.com/Eyp81mSlGx — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 22, 2021

Look at all the McCarthyism!

SOOOOOO many pointing fingers.

And so angry.

Look at Cory, acting just like McCarthy.

*eye roll8

***

