NBC’s Michael Beschloss was trying really hard to paint Josh Hawley as some sort of McCarthy because he *GASP* pointed at witnesses.

Y’ALL, HE POINTED!

And at WITNESSES!

We’re literally shaking right now.

Is that really what he calls ‘menacingly’? Huh.

So clever.

And yet, so stupid.

Because when you look back at Democrats interviewing witnesses, gosh golly and gee, they all like to point MENACINGLY.

We suppose his comparison works but then it means he’s comparing all of these senators to McCarthy as well.

Kamala loves to point menacingly.

Oh, and especially this guy:

Sort of looks like that ancient puppet supposedly running our country right now, eh?

It’s his pinky though …

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Everything old is still really old.

Look at all the McCarthyism!

SOOOOOO many pointing fingers.

And so angry.

Look at Cory, acting just like McCarthy.

*eye roll8

***

