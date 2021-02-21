Imagine thinking this is an appropriate joke to make …

SNL is just garbage. Yeah yeah, we know you know that but we were inspired to remind you once again after seeing this clip with Michael Che.

It’s like they get less funny every season.

It's all fun and games until you start promoting antisemitic myths, @NBCSNL. Every Israeli citizen—Jewish and Arab, Muslim, Christian, of any or no faith—is eligible to be vaccinated; 2/3 of Israel's Arab citizens over 60 already have been. Apologize.pic.twitter.com/EMA9pK1kC0 — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) February 21, 2021

Wow.

Yeah, we cringed.

In a huge way.

In the Middle Ages, Jews were blamed for the Black Death in Europe and accused of protecting only themselves. Thousands were murdered by their Christian neighbors. This isn't funny at all; it's dangerous.@NBC and Michael Che should apologize at once.https://t.co/iq6udy0oQo — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) February 21, 2021

He should apologize.

But we all know he won’t.

And nobody at SNL will make him.

Michael Che has not been funny even 1 day at #SNL — Raine LaChance (@rainelachance) February 21, 2021

Not once.

Continued impunity for antisemitism from political leaders across the spectrum and from the media. America is broken. — AnneHerzberg (@AnneHerzberg14) February 21, 2021

Not all of it but entertainment? Man … it doesn’t look good.

This is infuriating. And yes, they should know better. And do better. — Deborah Corber (@DCorber) February 21, 2021

Gina Carano got fired for a much less offensive statement. — Gidon Barak (@BarakGidon) February 21, 2021

She did indeed.

But she doesn’t have that pretty D by her name that protects her as Che does.

***

