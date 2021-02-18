Ilhan Omar couldn’t help herself, she had to jump onboard the Trashing Ted Cruz Train so many of her lame colleagues are riding on today. Do we know why Ted went to Cancun? No. Do we think people like Ilhan who encouraged violence last summer have any room to criticize him?

Also no.

But that didn’t stop her from trying:

After the George Floyd uprisings in Minneapolis, when thousands were struggling to find food, my office and I held food drives and donated more than 20 tons of food to the community. Meanwhile, as millions of Texans lack power, heat, and food, @tedcruz heads off to Cancun. Hm. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 18, 2021

She held food drives to feed the people she was also helping bail out of jail … you know, the same people who set fires to buildings, looted Target and Best Buy, destroyed statues.

Way to pat yourself on the back, Ilhan.

You supported those violent destructive "uprisings" and you're proud that you helped the people's lives you ruined? Seriously messed up circle logic — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 18, 2021

*insurrection — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) February 18, 2021

This!

What did you spend the money on that you funneled to your husband's business. Must not have been your student loan you want the taxpayer to pick up the tab — patti (@kokopatti) February 18, 2021

Oof.

Well aren’t you virtuous!… with other people’s stuff. — ❌ Patriot Party Charter Member ❌ (@Process2Succeed) February 18, 2021

Democrats are always very generous, as long as it’s not their own money or belongings they’re giving out.

he sounds more efficient than you — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) February 18, 2021

That’s not saying much.

"uprisings" — Denny Chad Halen (@DennyChadHalen) February 18, 2021

You SUPPORTED the riots. Big difference. — Harry Gato (@harrygato) February 18, 2021

Ahem.

Uprisings.

HA HA HA HA HA

Democrats. *eye roll*

Poor Ilhan, and she tried so hard too.

***

