Andrew Cuomo has some ‘splainin’ to do.

You knew that already but we wanted to say it just ‘cuz.

Not that most of the media have really cared enough to ask him (they are far too busy blaming Ted Cruz for the failure of Democratic mayors in Texas), but to be fair, Mika Brzezinski did interview NY Assemblyman Ron Kim (a Democrat!) allowing him to tell his story about either endorsing the Cuomo’s false narrative or being destroyed.

How very New Yorker of Cuomo.

Watch.

NY Assemblyman Ron Kim (D): "Governor Cuomo called me the next day at 8:00 P.M… And for 10 minutes he berated me. He yelled at me. He told me that my career would be over… And I had… to issue a new statement essentially asking me to lie." pic.twitter.com/z0ljk7Z43M — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 18, 2021

Umm.

Wow.

Add to it how much the media propped Cuomo up as the best governor at dealing with COVID. The as*hole wrote a BOOK about it and received an EMMY.

This is how dumb far too many Americans are these days.

Cuomo essentially told Ron Kim to either endorse the false narrative or be destroyed. And this is not some anonymous source making the accusation. This is from Ron Kim's own mouth on the record. https://t.co/wPYpqKrrZk — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 18, 2021

Yup.

@GovRonDeSantis was excoriated by the media and @NYGovCuomo was heralded in particular, by his shameless brother @ChrisCuomo. Truth is not hidden forever. #unfreepress — ConservativeBlackEB (@ConservativeEb) February 18, 2021

It always seems to come out eventually.

It’s so weird how the Dem-aligned media moves like a school of fish in deciding to go after Cuomo. We knew about his lies a long time ago, but the media worshipped him until now. — TaoistIndividualist (@ganthbaker) February 18, 2021

Whether or not all of this will matter in the long run however remains to be seen.

***

