If you learn nothing else from these past four years under Trump let it be that you are CLUELESS about how government works and if and when you speak up and pretend you’re all deep and meaningful about the basic fundamentals of our country and government you will only embarrass yourselves.

Take for example this nonsense from Steven Pasquale – full disclosure, we had no idea who he even was but after a quick Duck Duck Go search (eat it, Google) we discovered he’s on some TV show we’ve never heard of, so good times.

Super annoying reminder that although the senate is spilt about half and half, democrats represent nearly 50 million more Americans. That’s not democracy. It’s not representative democracy. It’s not the will of the people. An authoritarian minority has rigged the system. — steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) February 13, 2021

The Senate doesn’t represent people, it represents states; the House represents people. Basic civics is good, Steve, you colossal moron. pic.twitter.com/7uWMoLwO4Y — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) February 14, 2021

Senate represents the states.

House represents the people.

By DESIGN.

You're civicsing ? What an embarrassment — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 14, 2021

Super annoying reminder that you are clearly culturally illiterate. I would think a true egalitarian (look it up, dumbass) would be pleased that tiny little Delaware has the same number of Senators as great, big Texas. — Big Smooth (@BigSmoothInBigD) February 14, 2021

Yeah, it is. Read a book, birdbrain. And I don’t mean Harry Potter. — Clifford A. Jones (@CliffordAJones) February 14, 2021

History: The small states would not-would NOT-join the union without a hedge against being bullied ad infinitum by the big, populous states.

The Senate is that hedge. It is a solemn vow that small populations will be able to fight the tyranny of the majority. No Senate, no union — Suzanne (@catholicmom2) February 14, 2021

Read this aloud: “Alexa, what is the U.S. Senate?” Then listen. — Okay. (@corrcomm) February 14, 2021

1) We have a constitutional republic

2) The senators represent the States (more accurately, the State Legislatures) and their interests qua their relationship with the federal government.

3) We know you know this. You're pounding the table with your lies anyway. — Jay (@OneFineJay) February 14, 2021

Your side rigged an entire election. Spare me. — Mike “The Jeep Guy” Watkins (@throttle1130) February 14, 2021

A civics and history book would do you a world of good. Ignorance of our governing system is a big reason we have all the problems we do right now. — Jason (@ridge747) February 14, 2021

Try a civics class at a local junior college Steve.. Senators don’t represent the people they represent the states.. 2 each. The people are represented by the Congress.. pic.twitter.com/HnLdFaA4dT — The Original Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) February 14, 2021

That's why the House seats are apportioned according to population and why places like California can have so many ridiculous Dem reps like Pelosi. — Dr. Nickarama (@nickaramaOG) February 14, 2021

A) The Senate represents the states. Each state has equal representation, hence two senators per state. B) The U.S. is not a democracy, it’s a constitutional republic. — Ms. Ruffin ® (@MsRuffin) February 14, 2021

