This Trump meme will make you laugh.
Unless, of course, you’re Nancy Pelosi.
Or one of her vapid followers who supports her in ignoring Americans in need to go after a man for political reasons and nothing more.
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tP1JaK0OJw
— Madison Gesiotto (@madisongesiotto) February 14, 2021
Heh.
Why, yes, I DID laugh out loud.
🙂
— Shepherd Book (@shepherd_book) February 14, 2021
We may have giggled a little bit as well.
Ok, you caught us, we laughed a lot.
Mainly because we could see him doing this.
🤣🤣🤣🤣 he is buried deep in the old hole’s head!
— Angie (@BBillsfan951) February 14, 2021
Trump is definitely living rent-free in her Botox-filled head 24/7. She was SO MAD after they acquitted him but c’mon, did she really think they had a case? They doctored the evidence against him, she had to know that wouldn’t fly.
You know what, never mind, she’s a Democrat and thought they’d get away with it.
And they did not.
I just love these…
— alex hernandez (@alexman_hdz) February 14, 2021
Been a while since we had a good one to share.
🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Brendan C Lorne (@XLR8Patriots) February 14, 2021
Same.
***
