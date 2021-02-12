Novelist Stephan Harper (don’t feel bad, we’d never heard of him either) used Ivanka Trump’s children in an anti-Semitic meme to drag Trump and the Trump family. When people called him out for his gross meme he called them snowflakes.

It doesn’t make someone a snowflake if they have a problem with someone using children in something so ugly and hateful.

StopAntisemitism.org went after the so-called novelist for the image …

‘Suck it up, snowflakes,’ he says. It’s AOK to exploit children with an anti-Semitic meme to own a guy who isn’t even president anymore.

