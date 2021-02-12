Remember when S.E. Cupp was a fairly cool libertarian? Yeah.

Those were the days.

We’re not sure what the Hell has happened to her (the CNN joke is only a joke for so long) but this is just bizarre behavior from someone who should know better. Pretending Democrats have never questioned the electoral votes to screech at Republicans over Trump?

Wait.

That’s what happened to her.

Trump broke her.

C’mon, she had to know the reaction to this tweet wouldn’t be great:

Oh, we dunno. The vote and character of every American being smeared and vilified by the Left and the press because they voted for Trump? Free and fair elections? Just spitballing’ here.

Trending

Jounos, holding the Biden admin accountable? NOT happening.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

HOOboy.

Rent-freakin’-free.

Ding ding ding.

Ouch.

And true.

***

