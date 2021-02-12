Watching The Lincoln Project fall apart and/or eat itself from the inside out in real-time is giving this editor far more joy than it should. Guess spending years watching these people crap all over Trump supporters and treat them like garbage for no real reason other than to feel better about themselves has been wearing on us.

Take for example Tom Nichols, who has been acting as an ‘unpaid adviser’ for TLP.

Perhaps he should have advised them against working with Jim Weaver and breaking into the only female co-founder’s Twitter account.

Just sayin’.

Run Tom run!

Shameful indeed.

