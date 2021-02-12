Watching The Lincoln Project fall apart and/or eat itself from the inside out in real-time is giving this editor far more joy than it should. Guess spending years watching these people crap all over Trump supporters and treat them like garbage for no real reason other than to feel better about themselves has been wearing on us.

Take for example Tom Nichols, who has been acting as an ‘unpaid adviser’ for TLP.

I'm glad @ProjectLincoln is hiring outside counsel for this. I've always been transparent about all my affiliations, as I am now: I told TLP leadership yesterday that I'm stepping down as an unpaid adviser as they sort this out and decide their future direction and organization. https://t.co/xi5Nw348JN — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 12, 2021

Perhaps he should have advised them against working with Jim Weaver and breaking into the only female co-founder’s Twitter account.

Just sayin’.

Guilt by association has been your daily bread for how many years? Hmmm, now you decide it tastes a bit off? — sassmaster tabby (@robo_tabby) February 12, 2021

Run Tom run!

pic.twitter.com/5Zeswqw4Ld — Safe Spaces Media and the Toxic Something Podcast (@SafeSpacesMedia) February 12, 2021

lol the exodus continues pic.twitter.com/RfIUt2kIna — they call me bruce (@ringtrick) February 12, 2021

You promoted, supported and knew about everything and were disgusting to those who disputed you. Transparent as mud. — D.K. Have a great day🌸 (@DeniseK_USA) February 12, 2021

OK, grifter. Run and hide — Aaron Henager (boop, beep, bop) (@AaronHenager1) February 12, 2021

Very brave of you not wanting to be associated with and organization with which you were associated. They are responsibly attemping to own up and set this right.

Stand up. Help them clean house with their investigation, etc. — Kevin Russell Cook (@Kevin_is_in_CO) February 12, 2021

Responsibly attempting to own up and set right the previous many months of covering for sexual harassment, embezzlement, doxxing, and trying to ruin the careers of anyone who spoke out as recently as yesterday. — Rummatumtums (@RummaTumTums) February 12, 2021

Funny how the “external investigations” always happen AFTER there’s a leak showing inappropriate actions. At this point it’s just a show for the purpose of damage control. Shameful. — William Pocklington (@willpock) February 12, 2021

Shameful indeed.

