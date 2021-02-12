As more and more info about the horrendous job Gov. Andrew Cuomo actually did in New York (they gave this as*hole an EMMY and he wrote a freakin’ book!) it’s good to look back at the job the media was doing over the summer to make him look like the King of Battling COVID … while they trashed DeSantis.

Like Andrew’s brother, Fredo.

Sorry, Chris.

Our bad.

The better question should have been can we trust the data from NEW YORK’S GOVERNOR.

Clay Davis was good enough to use this oldie but goodie from Chris to nuke him and Andy.

Good times.

Trending

Clay, that’s gonna leave a mark. LOL.

And yeah, thanks bud.

Even THEN Janice Dean was kicking the crap out of Andrew.

Love it.

We know it was you, Fredo.

***

Related:

‘You just SPAT on 1.5 million children massacred in the Holocaust’: Blue-check DROPPED for using Ivanka Trump’s children in anti-Semitic meme

DAMN this is good! Dan Crenshaw’s point-by-point thread on his Conservative Guide to the Culture Wars is just EPIC

‘Rent-freakin’-free’! S.E. Cupp gets WAY more than she asks for when questioning what Republicans are defending with Trump and HOOBOY

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew Cuomochris cuomoCNNCOVIDDeSantiselderly