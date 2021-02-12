As more and more info about the horrendous job Gov. Andrew Cuomo actually did in New York (they gave this as*hole an EMMY and he wrote a freakin’ book!) it’s good to look back at the job the media was doing over the summer to make him look like the King of Battling COVID … while they trashed DeSantis.

Like Andrew’s brother, Fredo.

Sorry, Chris.

Our bad.

Can we trust the data from florida’s governor? https://t.co/1rLT3YzUYe — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 27, 2020

The better question should have been can we trust the data from NEW YORK’S GOVERNOR.

Clay Davis was good enough to use this oldie but goodie from Chris to nuke him and Andy.

Good times.

Hey Chris, since you’re big on questioning gubernatorial covid data, I look forward to you interviewing your brother, the Governor of New York, about hiding data on the thousands of elderly New Yorkers he killed. Lead story tonight on @cnn, right? Thanks, bud. https://t.co/wzENf7vJwk — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 12, 2021

Clay, that’s gonna leave a mark. LOL.

And yeah, thanks bud.

My man, @ChrisCuomo, should sit this one out….. — James Lewis (@jameslewis1128) February 12, 2021

Ask that lying woman you keep putting on your network. I told you guys from the beginning she was nuts but no, you wanted to dunk on a Republican Governor… time travel is fun — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 12, 2021

Can we trust data from new york's governor's brother? — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) July 27, 2020

Your brother forced over 6,000 coronavirus patients into nursing homes for 46 days. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 27, 2020

Even THEN Janice Dean was kicking the crap out of Andrew.

Love it.

Tough day for Chris. pic.twitter.com/HOOsxworD6 — John Kelemen (@JohnKelemen) February 12, 2021

We know it was you, Fredo.

***

