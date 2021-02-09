Nikole Hannah-Jones did some housecleaning on our timeline today and looking at this screenshot we can kinda sorta see why she would have wanted to do that.

Then again, tweets are FOREVER:

Uh oh! Didn't Nikole Hannah-Jones say that if you weren't part of a group, you couldn't use offensive words pertaining to them? CC: @deanbaquet pic.twitter.com/59uLcI0VCr — James Lindsay, won't fit in your box (@ConceptualJames) February 9, 2021

Yikes, that’s one heckuva tweet.

Shouldn’t use a slur unless you’re in that group, right Nikole?

People who simply repeat what others say when using a slur should be canceled for this, yes?

That’s the new rules, right?

also assuming a gender — Matt Johnson (@matt_j2) February 9, 2021

WHOA.

That’s a big no-no too.

So the double standard continues. — Jim-Minnesota (@minnesota_jim) February 9, 2021

Duh.

Isn't she equally guilty for repeating the term herself ? — UndrState (@UndrState) February 9, 2021

Which is the point.

What does she want? For the woman to lose her job? — Shakes The Clown (@MichaelAOShea) February 9, 2021

Who knows? Just to complain and make noise? To pretend she’s better than that women by tweeting about it?

Attention.

***

