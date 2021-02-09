As Twitchy readers know, the New York Times’ Taylor Lorenz accused Marc Andreessen of using a slur (which was not true) and then refused to apologize or retract the lie before going on to lock her account on Twitter.

Glenn Greenwald was good enough to sum it all up for us …

Oh, and she’s blocking journalists who try and cover what happened.

Alrighty then.

Glenn is pretty damn merciless, lol.

Trending

Everything is annoyingly stupid with the scolds and the Karens of the world making it impossible for people to speak their minds.

Yeah, predictable.

All she had to do was not try and get someone canceled for something they didn’t say.

Maybe.

***

Related:

‘They WEAPONIZED it’: John Hayward’s thread on so-called ‘anti-bullies’ on the Left being the actual BULLIES is a must-read

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor who said maskless Super Bowl fans would be identified and HANDLED by LEO has some ‘splainin’ of her own to do (pic)

So close and YET so far! David Hogg ALMOST figures out why CA is such a crappy place to start his progressive pillow biz and LOL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Glenn GreenwaldslurTaylor Lorenz