Hey, good news! Biden’s policies are contradictory, stupid, and as annoying as we expected.

Ok, so that’s not necessarily good news but we suppose there is some limited joy in being right about the Puppet in Chief.

For example, if you want to travel to the United States of America from out of the country you have to show a negative COVID test first BUT if you’re crossing our border illegally it’s all good. Thanks to Sen. Chuck Grassley for spelling out perfectly:

Can’t fly into USA w/o showing negative test for virus but Pres Biden will let ppl who illegally walked across the border do so w/o testing. Is that protecting our citizens? — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) February 9, 2021

What he said.

On what PLANET does this make any sense?! They want to protect us from people from other countries UNLESS they are coming here illegally.

Really?

Democrats.

i wish i knew if i could count on what politicians say were grounded in fact, but that rubicon has long passed behind us all. — ᴶᵒᵉᴷᵒᶻᵃᵏ (@lentilwallop) February 9, 2021

No but it’s protecting the democrats voting base…dead or alive. — USAF SP Vet: AS,BS,PhD,MsDos. 🇺🇸✝️✡️🇮🇱 (@kennymac1964) February 9, 2021

Talk is cheap. How about doing something! — Pamela Scott (@PamelaS99694909) February 9, 2021

Biden is only interested in what benefits him politically. — James (@liberty_james1) February 9, 2021

Of course not. When was the left ever worried about citizens? — In_communicado_ (@In_communicado_) February 9, 2021

Every four years in the few months leading up to an election.

Hey, just sayin’.

***

Related:

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor who said maskless Super Bowl fans would be identified and HANDLED by LEO has some ‘splainin’ of her own to do (pic)

So close and YET so far! David Hogg ALMOST figures out why CA is such a crappy place to start his progressive pillow biz and LOL

Gov. DeSantis says thanks! Jemele Hill trying to crap on Florida’s COVID plan to join the ‘pearl-clutching brigade’ BACKFIRES spectacularly