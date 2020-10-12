We’re not entirely sure what Jennifer Rubin was thinking with this poll about Biden winning certain states but we stopped trying to figure out her crazy a long time ago.

Now we just point and laugh at it.

Which is Biden most likely to win? — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 11, 2020

Ummm … what?

The Putting A Lid On The Day trophy. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) October 12, 2020

Maybe Jennifer should put a lid on it.

It seems like an option is missing.

None of the above. — The Mediocre Kabuki (@MediocreKabuki) October 12, 2020

Oh yeah, that one.

None of the above.

Will you rage tweet again if the answer is none of the above? — D Wenke (@DaveWenke) October 12, 2020

You left off, "NONE OF THE ABOVE." Silly, hack. — The Alan Sanders Show (@AlanJSanders) October 12, 2020

Yeah, silly hack.

You know she loved this tweet.

Oh, wait.

No.

You forgot “Jennifer Rubin’s Undying Love & Devotion.” — Matthew Betley🎃👻 (@MatthewBetley) October 12, 2020

You’d think Jennifer would know better than to do a poll on Twitter but nooope.

***

