So this is mansplaining? Right?

We don’t exactly know what the term includes these days but pretty sure if some old, entitled, elected, white guy told Kagan or Sotomayer that their views made them not qualified to serve on SCOTUS the Left would burn more buildings down.

Coons is such a jacka*s. Sorry, not sorry:

Coons: Barrett has views that make her not qualified to serve on the Supreme Court https://t.co/1tBm37Mp02 pic.twitter.com/UfORpdOfL8 — The Hill (@thehill) October 11, 2020

Her views make her unqualified? Say what?

You mean like icky Christian ones? — KarlaThere Were NO Russians (@KLomiglio) October 11, 2020

Those icky Christians and Catholics. Psh.

The Constitution would like a word. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 11, 2020

Yuuuup.

Coons: Barrett isn't an activist for my views, so she shouldn't be confirmed. — 6% Whiskey 🧡🧡🇺🇲 (@RetroWhiskey) October 11, 2020

Barrett doesn’t support slaughtering the unborn so she shouldn’t serve on SCOTUS.

Like the idea that Congress and the Executive are where laws should be made, @ChrisCoons ? — Jim Tunney (@JimTunney7) October 11, 2020

Coons also thinks filling an empty Supreme Court seat is ‘court packing’. Like most liberals, he’s not too bright — J.E.B. Stuart’s Beard (@renz1266) October 11, 2020

Their talking points went out.

Yup.

Amy Covid Barrett should not carry one GOP female Senate vote, as well as a few "others." — David L Gurbach (@GurbachDavid) October 11, 2020

Love all of these men telling a woman she can’t serve on SCOTUS.

Super progressive, right?

Just like Coons gaslighting on court packing:

A few years ago @ChrisCoons could actually be called a moderate. Opposed ending the filibuster, tried to keep some sanity during Kavanaugh, and did bipartisan work. Now he’s for ending the filibuster, and gaslighting on court packing?! Sad to watch. https://t.co/op4xL7MX9s — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 11, 2020

Sad but all too typical.

***

