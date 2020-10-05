Rep. Matt Gaetz likened Trump to a Chuck Norris style of joking, tweeting about the president’s recovery from COVID. We’re pretty sure Chuck wouldn’t mind the good representative from Florida tweeting this to encourage Trump supporters:

President Trump won't have to recover from COVID. COVID will have to recover from President Trump. #MAGA — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 5, 2020

THAT being said, the Left did what they always do and reminded us all they have zero sense of humor.

About anything.

Seriously, we have never seen a group who more consistently has a stick up their backside.

See for yourself:

It will certainly feel disgusted and ashamed of where it's been. — JRehling (@JRehling) October 5, 2020

To be fair, we’ll all need to recover from Trump. — Susie Meister (@susie_meister) October 5, 2020

He ain't Chuck Norris, dude. — JJ in NH (@JustJoshinNH) October 5, 2020

You mean like the over 210,000 Americans who have died from #COVID19 Did the virus get over them or just killed them instead? I know your main profession is being an idiot but maybe you can show some compassion for the dead and shut your booze hole. — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) October 5, 2020

Miserable lot of butt-nuggets, right?

By now you should realize you are not funny, you are not smart and apparently you are not sober. — American Veteran (@amvetsupport) October 5, 2020

They are THIS MAD at Gaetz for tweeting about Trump recovering.

And making A FREAKIN’ JOKE.

Lame tweet 🤡🍷🍹🥃🍸🍺 — Tai Babilonia 🦋 (@taiskates) October 5, 2020

Thank you for Biden’s new ad slogan. You’re a drunk idiot. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) October 5, 2020

You get the picture.

***

