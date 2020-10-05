Remember the riots that destroyed cities over the summer and in some cases continue to destroy those same cities? Like Portland?

You ‘member.

Seems Byron York has noticed the media has magically stopped covering said riots.

Could it be they realized the riot coverage was actually hurting Biden?

Remember the riots? Not too long ago, news was filled with violent protests in Portland, Seattle, DC, elsewhere. And then…silence. Yes, lots of other news these days. But violence is still there… 1/6 https://t.co/CCG537ymPG — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 5, 2020

*and crickets*

Like Portland last night. Rioters vandalized courthouse. This guy charged with assaulting police officer–smashed car window, hit with pepper spray. In his possession, a rioter's toolkit: Window punch tools, pepper spray, throwing knives, laser pointer, slingshot, rocks. 2/6 pic.twitter.com/qSYBpEwwjC — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 5, 2020

Sounds like that ‘idea’ is certainly out causing a whole lot of destruction in these cities.

Just sayin’.

Remember when Democrats and their media allies blamed it all on Trump? Now, with president in hospital 2800 miles away, and with the news focused on other topics, violence continues. Much of it the work of Antifa. 3/6 — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 5, 2020

They blame everything on Trump.

The guy literally got sick and they blamed him.

But Biden said in debate, 'Antifa is an idea and not an organization.' Trump responded, 'You've got to be kidding…when a bat hits you over the head, it's not an idea. Antifa is a dangerous radical group.' Biden mocked: 'You have no ideas.' 4/6 https://t.co/CCG537ymPG — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 5, 2020

They don’t want people to remember Biden’s VP helped raise bail for these a-holes. Nope.

Anything to sever that tie between Democrats and Antifa.

Democrats and the riots.

Even though you’d have to be a complete moron to think otherwise.

But in Portland, if Antifa is an idea, it's an idea armed with window punch tools, pepper spray, throwing knives, laser pointers, slingshots, rocks, and more. Maybe if violence were covered more in media, Biden would be forced to defend his indefensible claim. 5/6 — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 5, 2020

We’re not exactly holding our breath.

But for now, be aware that the violence and unrest are still going on, even if they don't make the news. Link: Remember the riots? 6/6 End. https://t.co/CCG537ymPG — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 5, 2020

Of course, the violence and unrest are still going on, it’s just no longer beneficial to the Left.

***

