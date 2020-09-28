Is this one of those GOP pounces things? It sounds like one of those GOP pounces thing.

Apparently, Amanda Terkel thinks Democrats are avoiding any and all personal attacks on ACB’s religion and/or lifestyle. Along those lines, Amanda must have been living under a rock for the past few days …

For real?

So far, Democrats are keeping the SCOTUS fight squarely on health care and not taking the GOP bait to go after ACB’s religion, lifestyle, etc. https://t.co/zuhovsqZMP by @Robillard — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) September 28, 2020

From HuffPo:

Democrats are developing a clear advantage in the political fight over President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, with public polling showing opposition to the Senate rushing her confirmation, the focus of the fight shifting to friendlier political terrain and Republicans openly wishing for Democratic missteps.

There is little Democrats can do to stop Barrett’s nomination from moving forward if Republicans remain unified behind her. But Barrett’s views against the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act and abortion rights could harm both Trump’s reelection and Republican chances of holding control of the Senate. You know the face you make when you’re PRETTY sure someone has been picking all of the good candy out of the candy bowl you put out way too early for Halloween? Yeah, just made that face.

Except for the many who went after her for her adopted minority children. Most of those were shamed into deleting their tweets and locking their accounts

Then there are others going after her for her spiritual beliefs — Big Ed (@Falconeddie1) September 28, 2020

Yeah, except for those a-holes who went after her adopted children and trashed interracial adoption.

They don’t count.

Let me know what rock you're apparently living under so I don't accidentally kick it over today. pic.twitter.com/d247bUPHOo — 🎃☠️MAC the RIPPER☠️ 🎃 (@MACtheMACABRE) September 28, 2020

Seriously.

I’m not sure where you’re getting this news or if you’re just trying to frame up an alternative reality but they definitely went after her religion, kids, adoption, and motherhood. You may need another news source. — @Gre8Scott 🇺🇸🦅 (@Gre8Scott) September 28, 2020

My gawd this is embarrassing for you — Jonny Cabernet (@Inflatulation) September 28, 2020

Seriously.

Huh?

I have seen exactly ZERO about health care.

I’ve seen only religion and lifestyle.

You must live in opposite world. — jtomka #VoteTrumpNoMatterWhat (@jtomka) September 28, 2020

Except for, yknow, the attacks on her religion, lifestyle, etc. — Attila the Honeybun. (@TimMansplainsIt) September 28, 2020

…..Are you really sure you want to go with this Amanda? I mean….really sure? — D Wenke (@DaveWenke) September 28, 2020

They’re just having their allies in the media do it for them. — Carol Scott (@itzblue) September 28, 2020

Lol. AYFKM? — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) September 28, 2020

We had to laugh.

This can’t be real.

Ok, it could totally be real but c’mon man!

But of course journalismers should be taken seriously… — Shiner’s Dad (@turmantodd) September 28, 2020

Journalismer, we like that.

***

Related:

‘I literally do not know, I’m a media reporter.’ Brian Stelter admits the quiet part out loud during Hugh Hewitt interview and LOL

Oh NO he didn’t! (oh yes he DID): Ted Cruz quotes ‘Real Genius’ to mock Liz Warren’s ACB hysteria annnd we’re officially DEAD

Don’t be like DICK: Brit Hume drops Dick Blumenthal for refusing to meet with ACB and it just takes 1 of Dick’s old quotes