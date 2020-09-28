Ted Cruz just won the Internet. You can all go home now.

Nope, sorry. There is no contest.

He wins.

Have a nice day.

You know, there are decaffeinated brands on the market that are just as tasty. https://t.co/W5r0Fzy6oK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 27, 2020

Ha.

Ha ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

C’mon, Liz had to know people were going to mock that insanity, right?

There is never a reason to drink decaf, but excellent troll! — Tek Roo (@Tek_Roo) September 27, 2020

If she can’t play with the big dogs, she should get out of the dog park. — Moe Sizlak (@realUncleWoWo) September 27, 2020

OMG 😃 one of my favorite movie quotes. Plus getting even with jerry hathaway its a moral imperative — Rae H (@kaapaugirl) September 27, 2020

And of course, the Left is losing their minds because they have NO SENSE OF HUMOR.

Someone seriously needs to investigate why/how republicans are never funny. — AlwaysAshley (@AshleyFrankly) September 27, 2020

It’s a movie quote.

Someone’s bitter — Issy (@issyelliot) September 27, 2020

*sigh*

Ted Cruz is one of the most consistent senators in American history.

Always creepy.

Never right. — Drewdaism for Resisters (@Redacted_Rev_D) September 27, 2020

Never fails.

***

