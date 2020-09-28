Sen. Dick Blumenthal has said he will refuse to meet with SCOTUS nominee, ACB. Like that’s a bad thing or anyone cares …

But whatever.

If being a big baby makes him feel like he accomplished something more power to him.

Except, of course, this is the opposite narrative ol’ Dick was pushing back in 2016. It’s like Brit Hume has a zinger for everything:

Man, those quotes always bite ya’ in the end, don’t they, Dick?

Dick has flip-flop-itis.

Something like that.

Brit perhaps @SenBlumenthal tweeted that because of the PTSD he suffers from serving in combat during the Vietnam war. Oh wait…that was a lie — Jeff Dunetz (@yidwithlid) September 27, 2020

Yup.

That was a lie.

One he has never really been held accountable for.

Two sets of rules … — TBrumbeloe (@TomBrumbeloe) September 28, 2020

It’s the Democrat way.

The have to boycott… the have "me too" and "canceled " themselves right out of a defaming strategy! — Claudia Roberts (@Shoegal5225) September 28, 2020

In kickball, this is the kid that takes the ball and runs home when he sees he will lose. — JonesyBarber (@barber_jonesy) September 27, 2020

This is a perfect visual for Dick Blumenthal.

Taking his ball and going home.

He probably got it confused with his Vietnam service. — Al Norris (@AlNorris925) September 28, 2020

Could happen to anyone.

Totally.

***

