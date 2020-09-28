Another day, another October surprise.

In September.

Man, the Democrats must REALLY be worried to be dumping this many ‘bombshells’ so far out … granted, if Trump was ‘calling it a lid’ most days and thought he’d been a senator for 180 years we might be looking for ways to distract from our candidate as well.

Pushing out this tax return story, the New York Times and the Left, in general, seem to have missed one glaring thing.

Is this legal?

Who leaked Trump’s tax returns to The New York Times? 26 U.S. Code § 7213 makes it illegal to disclose unauthorized information, including tax returns If true—there should be felony charges leveled. RT if DOJ should immediately investigate the Times and their sources! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 28, 2020

We don’t know why Brian Stelter felt the need to fact-check Charlie but he did.

And yikes:

Kirk might've missed this line in the story: "All of the information The Times obtained was provided by sources with legal access to it" https://t.co/rgyTieQgZG — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 28, 2020

Brian tries so hard and fails even harder.

Just because they legally have access to the return doesn’t make it legal for them to disclose it.

Tater.

That line does not refute his point about someone leaking it to the New York Times. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 28, 2020

Did you read the tweet after you wrote it? Because if you did, the 'delete' function should have been your next move. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 28, 2020

Natalie Edwards had **legal access** to the Treasury Dept. records she LEAKED to Buzzfeed reporter Jason Leopold. She pleaded GUILTY and is awaiting sentencing for having committed a federal crime. People actually look to you to inform them? Scary. — Who's Gonna Be Lucky Indicted #2? – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) September 28, 2020

If a police officer gives me your personal information from a license plate number, it's illegal, even though he had legal access to it.

Face it, you're a chode. — Mostly Peaceful Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) September 28, 2020

At one time, I legally had access to records from the national crime information computer. Had I handed out information from it, I'd be in legally dire straits. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) September 28, 2020

Seems like Brian either didn’t read Charlie’s tweet or didn’t understand it.

Maybe both.

Legal access does not translate into permission to distribute — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) September 28, 2020

But not legal access to leak it. Nice try. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) September 28, 2020

This wasn’t even a nice try.

This was just embarrassing.

Typical Tater.

***

