Pretty sure this tax return bombshell isn’t the dunk these the yahoos on the Left think it is.

Wait, you mean Trump paid very little in taxes the two years he wasn’t taking a salary? Get outta here.

Oh, we know there’s more to it (there is no way we can even begin to understand Trump’s tax returns), but our pals in the media sure seem to think they know how it all works. Unfortunately for them all, the key takeaways from this ‘big story’ only really hurt the Democrats.

The Trump Tax Returns illustrate three primary things: 1) No unreported connections to Russia 2) MSM Journos & DNC Hacks do NOT understand how running a business and managing assets works tax-wise. Or any-wise. 3) Unlike Biden, President Trump didn't profit from his office. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) September 27, 2020

No unreported connections to Russia.

Unlike Biden, Trump isn’t making money with his office.

Womp-womp, NYT.

The problem for the left in illegally obtaining Trump's tax returns, no blockbuster revelation or detail can be taken seriously or even proven without exposing the source. So nothing will come of it because the times will never reveal the source of this hit job. — 🇺🇲 Stephen Ross 🇺🇲 (@sgiff) September 28, 2020

Disinformation campaign by DNC and #msm aimed at ignorant and uniformed. — FunVa 🙏 (@FunVA_OpEd) September 28, 2020

Right before the debate.

They’re doing everything they can to help Biden.

Thank you for clarifying to those who think this is a travesty! — dsteffey (@dsteffey) September 28, 2020

4 if you have a beef with tax laws talk to Biden. He was in congress when most of these were passed — Jonathan Bauer (@scbison91) September 27, 2020

Exactly. I’ve been self employed for over 30 yrs. The goal is to show a tax loss — KohanimKnows (@KohanimKnew) September 27, 2020

4) Hire great accountants — A Spire (@ASpireOnTheFlag) September 28, 2020

And that’s the real moral of the story.

Heh.

We have to wonder if the people losing their minds because Trump managed to pay very little in taxes realize they’re trying to convince people who think taxation is theft that this is a bad thing.

Another day, another nothing burger.

***

