Man, Brian Stelter is really doing a bang-up job of making himself the story these days.

This interview between Tater and Hugh Hewitt is somethin’ else:

And wow, his fixation with Fox News is not healthy.

At all.

But you know, he’s just a media reporter.

And now we all know why he works for CNN.

Match made in fake-news heaven.

***

