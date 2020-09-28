Man, Brian Stelter is really doing a bang-up job of making himself the story these days.

This interview between Tater and Hugh Hewitt is somethin’ else:

This is quite the exchange between @brianstelter and @hughhewitt, where Stelter appears to claim ignorance about the Steele dossier, which was/is a major media story. "I literally do not know, because I’m a media reporter." https://t.co/4GaAMjLr8V pic.twitter.com/UMG85laZ61 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 28, 2020

And wow, his fixation with Fox News is not healthy.

At all.

>@brianstelter: "I just, I don’t cover the dossier over the air…" Also Brian Stelter: "Lead story in tonight's @ReliableSources digest: @BuzzFeedNews wins defamation suit over dossier publication" pic.twitter.com/2GulN2m5Cl — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 28, 2020

But you know, he’s just a media reporter.

Stelter: “Media reporters like myself don’t report on media-created scandals like Russia Collusion which was sourced from the media-created Steele Dossier. Sorry, just not in my wheelhouse, Hugh.” — Jeff Vader (@chaiseloungery) September 28, 2020

Lol, this quote! Could replace "hoax" with "poor journalism" and "president" with "media" and it would be more appropriate. pic.twitter.com/KuwfGreOJe — FlapjackPalmdale (@DirkTheDaring76) September 28, 2020

“Here’s the real story” on the dossier. — Brian Stelter, March 17, 2019 https://t.co/JQsODsdErA — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 28, 2020

Brian seemed to be pretty familiar with the dossier when he was using it to attack Trump and Fox News. Brian is a completely discredited & dishonest clown. https://t.co/TfGBlatciB — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 28, 2020

Writes book on dossier.

Doesn't know what's in dossier.

Claims that's okay because he's a media reporter.

This is Jon Stewart's "I'm just a comedian" argument applied to "media journalism." — Nathaniel "Sometimes Correct, but Always" Wright (@NateAndHist) September 28, 2020

And now we all know why he works for CNN.

Match made in fake-news heaven.

