Fox News should send Brian Stelter a box of cookies for all of the free advertising he gives their network PLUS the amount of time he actually spends watching it. He alone probably keeps Tucker Carlson’s ratings so high in the first place.

Heh.

Last night, Tater was very upset over Tucker’s chyron …

The Left has been threatening violence over the SCOTUS nomination since the moment we learned RBG had passed.

He’s shocked that Tucker is reporting the news?

Eh, he does work for CNN so the idea of actually covering the news might be foreign to the lil feller.

But wait, there’s more!

Psh, that’s just another one of those peaceful protests.

See?! He’s literally driving people to their network.

We suppose those pearls ain’t gonna clutch themselves, right Brian?

