Keep in mind as you read this tweet that 51.2k people ‘liked’ it.
51.2k people like the idea of a woman leaving her husband because he supports the president. That’s insane. And c’mon, tweeting this for any and everyone to see? What was she thinking?
I’m married to a Trump supporter. I’m serious that if he doesn’t come around and vote for Biden/Harris I will not stay around. I married him before Trump was elected. I voted for Hillary. It’s been a rough 4 years to say the least.
— Beverly M (@BevanneTX) September 19, 2020
We imagine it’s been a rough four years for him.
Yup.
Scott Presler had a winning solution for both of them:
If you split from your husband because of how he chooses to cast his private vote at the ballot box,
please send me his picture & I’ll use my platform to help him find a woman that loves him unconditionally.
— #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 20, 2020
THERE it is.
*chef’s kiss*
— Hans Auf (@hansauf) September 21, 2020
I am a divorce Atty with offices nationwide and happy to provide assistance pro Bono for him based upon her threat. 🙂
— Scott C. Trout (@ScottCTrout) September 20, 2020
K I’m reading this thread and realizing that someone most definitely needs to start a MAGA dating site. So many values would automatically be a match and even the ones that weren’t, we have respect for different ideas.
— livin’ la vida loca (@cactusncookies) September 21, 2020
Matchmaker – Is there anything Scott can't do!
— Damian Ranger (@DamianRanger1) September 20, 2020
Scott is pretty damn good at everything he does.
He genuinely just wants to make the world a better place.
She doesn’t know how good she’s got it.
— LAJenn Demands Debates 🎀 (@thisLAJenn) September 21, 2020
Hell yeah Scott!!!! I’m single👍👍👍
— LBK (@lynetteburdett7) September 21, 2020
Sounds like this woman would be doing him a favor by leaving. 😊
— 🇺🇸 Latina for #Trump2020 🇺🇸 (@Latina4DJT) September 20, 2020
@ScottPresler You are a gift to this country!💕😊
— teena (@libertariantina) September 21, 2020
What she said.
***
Related:
‘What are they trying to hide?’ BLM quietly deletes ‘What We Believe’ page BUT luckily lots of people kept receipts (screenshots)
EPIC thread takes Nikole Hannah-Jones APART for claiming she never meant 1619 was our ‘true founding’ (and deleting tweets!)
‘I would refer Biden to his own words’: Kayleigh McEnany NAILS IT during CBS interview about Trump filling RBG’s seat (watch)