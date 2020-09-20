This interview with a DC BLM activist complaining about police officers shutting down a riot and comparing it ‘literally’ to Afghanistan is something else.

Watch.

“We were literally running for our whole entire lives. It looked like Afghanistan. It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life” DC BLM activist describes a non-violent suppression of a riot. pic.twitter.com/5zLECGY39g — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 20, 2020

Pretty sure this BLM ‘activist’ has no idea what Afghanistan looks like.

And she seems quite upset that it’s not ok for them to harass people and destroy property.

Mean ol’ police officers doing their jobs and stuff.

Pshaw.

I have been to combat 3 times, she has no idea what she is talking about — GOJIRA (@SGijora) September 20, 2020

Yeah, not a lot of rubber bullets and tear gas being used in Afghanistan.

Just sayin’.

Rhymes with ‘morose.’

Sorta.

My brain is hot from fielding this assault on our intelligence. — Lisa & K9❌2 (@LisaAlesci) September 20, 2020

Samesies.

Yes, she definitely looks like she’s been though a horrific event. — Noneofyourbusiness (@adams0960) September 20, 2020

“I literally, like had to like keep it moving” — Dr. Rick Gabriel's Ghost (@DrGabrielsGhost) September 20, 2020

Literally.

"we had no reason to be tear gassed“…. It's not like the threat of burning, tearing shit down, maiming with projectiles, should cause any alarm whatsoever….of course not! — Parody*Quotes*Etc (@Aboutnothing77) September 20, 2020

It’s just their First Amendment right.

Heh.

Privilege is thinking you have a right to destroy neighborhoods and terrorize residents and then complain about the people trying to prevent you from doing those things — Davey Jones (@titusxpullo) September 20, 2020

And then saying it won’t stop anytime soon.

A war zone? Like actual bombs, snipers, shooting with live ammunition? People being blown up, killed?? Really? 🙄 — boldenbear (@boldenbear) September 20, 2020

I’ve said it before. They think they’re on the front lines of a war, but that war only exists in their delusional minds. — John Paddock (@jahbreela) September 20, 2020

Delusional being the keyword here.

***

