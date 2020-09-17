Gosh, what changed, Kaitlan?
Kidding, we know what changed …
Watch this.
Kaitlan Collins (now CNN) says Soros manipulates the media pic.twitter.com/lhLFfnMDA8
— Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) September 17, 2020
But wait, there’s more!
Here’s another gem where she says that Soros is funding BLM:pic.twitter.com/WxWr6AjwQM
— Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) September 17, 2020
She was so informed before she went to CNN.
Sort of like S.E. Cupp.
We’re certain there is something in the water there.
Lol @kaitlancollins who is rude to the press sec and POTUS and whines about masks but takes hers off when she thinks the cameras are off??? Not a reporter 🇺🇸🐸
— ❤️we are newzzzz❤️ (@JerseyGirl19991) September 17, 2020
Yup, the same.
Ask @RepBrownley how much of @georgesoros money went into her campaign. He funds a whole organization that is targeting me on her behalf. While at the same time funding #BLM go figure 🤷🏽♀️#CA26
— Ronda Kennedy (@Ronda4Congress) September 17, 2020
HOOBoy.
What in the world happened to her.
— Flawsome 🇺🇸 (@Fritzi87601232) September 17, 2020
CNN, that’s what.
— Brecha (@Brecha15) September 17, 2020
What a chameleon! No intrinsic values. My opinion is determined by those who pay me the most.
— Moshe O'Leary (@Rupm4) September 17, 2020
Also known as the media.
Yup.
***
