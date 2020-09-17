What was going on with this exchange on Fox News? Why wouldn’t they want Newt Gingrich pointing out that George Soros has played a huge part in electing extremists across the country?

This is one of the weirdest exchanges I’ve ever seen on TV. @newtgingrich correctly points out that George Soros threw an unprecedented amount of money into DA races all over the country to elect radicals and Fox News basically told him to shut up. WTF? pic.twitter.com/IxwcLG2gOH — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2020

Robby Starbuck put together a quite frankly terrifying thread proving exactly what Newt was trying to say.

Take a look.

In one smaller DA race alone George Soros pumped in $800,000. He’s done this all over the country to elect extremists. This has been widely reported. I’ve always had a lot of respect for you @HARRISFAULKNER but why was Newt shut down for pointing this out?https://t.co/hQKJI3d43x — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2020

Right?

In Philadelphia George Soros spent an insane $1,700,000 to elect Larry Krasner as the DA. He bought that race entirely. He’s done this all over the country. How is this even the slightest bit controversial to point out @HARRISFAULKNER @MelissaAFrancis? https://t.co/KmGeQX42sk — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2020

Bought the race entirely.

2015 is when George Soros began to inject insane $ into DA races that usually have campaign budgets in the low 5 figures. Look at this story from 2016 when media first realized what Soros was doing. Again, why can’t @newtgingrich talk about this @HARRISFAULKNER @MelissaAFrancis? pic.twitter.com/ov4CiLS2vZ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2020

Here’s another DA race funded by Soros, one of the few that didn’t work out but it’s worth looking at the fact his spend was "the largest made in a race for the District Attorney’s office" in San Diego. This isn’t a conspiracy theory, this is & has been happening @HARRISFAULKNER. pic.twitter.com/XZIS65K8od — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2020

But apparently pointing this out is a big no-no?

Yup, we don’t get it either, folks.

The negative effect of Soros funded DA’s is indisputable. The extremists he backed have seen rising crime, rising murder, riots and one has made their city the most violent city in the US now. One DA in San Francisco he helped to elect used to be a translator for Hugo Chavez. 😬 pic.twitter.com/2SxYBq1dlQ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2020

Rising crime.

Rising murder.

Riots.

Soros enabled it all.

Here’s another example: George Soros gave $2 MILLION to support Kim Foxx’s re-election bid in Cook County. Why does her name sound familiar? She’s the one who let Jussie Smollett off after he perpetrated a hoax that cost the city millions. Kamala recently endorsed her still. 👀 pic.twitter.com/8I4QEgz4X9 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2020

You guys remember Kim Foxx, right?

Democrats love to accuse Republicans of anti-Semitism if we discuss George Soros massive expenditures and influence. It’s ironic because they’re being anti-Semitic: Assuming criticism of a man’s spending who happens to be Jewish = criticism of Judaism. What a horrible assumption. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2020

Feel free to respond with how much $$$ Soros has dumped into your local races. It’s even more than I originally thought it was before I went digging deeper. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2020

What he said.

Even in Texas George Soros is spending big to knock out incumbent Democrat DA’s because they aren’t far enough left. One of his well funded far left candidates just won in Travis County, Texas. pic.twitter.com/84DIdUXR85 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2020

Right now in the Broward State Attorney race Soros has poured more $ in than anyone else. $750,000 to back his far left candidate. Races like this have never had this kind of $$ spent on them all over the country. pic.twitter.com/wPS4iUtxSJ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 17, 2020

Now, why oh why would Soros do that?

Bizarrely @MelissaAFrancis — Even Fox has covered George Soros influence on DA elections and how the DA’s he’s backed have taken positions that are extremely anti-police + have increased crime in their districts. I think you owe @newtgingrich an apology. https://t.co/vyPiDRGSMu — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 17, 2020

Seems that way.

Don’t forget about St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner’s election. George Soros dumped $116,000 into getting her re-elected. You may recognize her name because she’s the prosecutor going after the McCloskey’s for defending their home from left wing rioters. pic.twitter.com/701CSt2U6G — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 17, 2020

More: George Soros spent $1.4 million getting Aramis Ayala elected as DA in Orlando FL. After being elected Ayala suddenly refused to seek the death penalty and Rick Scott had to take those cases away from Ayala. CC @MelissaAFrancis @HARRISFAULKNER @newtgingrich. pic.twitter.com/EFKSy4YKWY — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 17, 2020

This is nuts.

Wow.

More: $1.2 M to unseat a Republican DA in Colorado (Soros lost this one), $147,000 in Georgia and the other Dem dropped out clearing the way for Soros candidate, $1.1M in Harris County TX, $1.8M in Maricopa County AZ, $107,000 in Albuquerque NM and $190,000 in St, Louis MO. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/jGeRm9aTYr — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 17, 2020

More that @PoliticalShort found… it just keeps going and going and going. https://t.co/mE2BNh51Nj — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 17, 2020

Here’s an interesting one. George Soros put $406,000 into a DA race for Cado Parish in Louisiana. This isn’t some huge city. This district represents 250,000 people. That kind of money in a DA race like this is totally insane. This was in 2015 when he started doing this. pic.twitter.com/AluatGziIs — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 17, 2020

So Newt was right.

Gosh, who knew?

Oh, that’s right. Most everyone watching the segment.

***

Related:

Guy who ate human brains and wanted to punch a high school kid in the face SUPER freaked about that whole Trump/’heat ray’ story

Sharks with freakin’ LASERS on their heads! Jim Acosta’s BIG story about military asking to use ‘heat ray’ on protesters accidentally comedy GOLD

BOMBSHELL: Nashville mayor’s office deliberately kept VITAL COVID info about bars and restaurants from the public