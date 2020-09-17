We just can’t take Jim Acosta seriously.

Our bad.

Reading this from him about how ‘CNN has obtained documents’ is just so, ‘da da DAAAA,’ you know? Like he so badly wants to be important and have an important story but it’s about a military officer asking for a heat ray.

To use on protesters?

Hey, at least they didn’t ask for sharks with freakin’ laser beams on their heads, right?

CNN has obtained documents reported by NPR that show D.C. National Guard was asked by military officer whether his unit had a “heat ray” that could be used on protesters at Lafayette Square on June 1, when Trump held Bible outside church. w/ @mkraju pic.twitter.com/QKIWAwjesx — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 17, 2020

When he says they’ve ‘obtained’ documents this editor can’t stop thinking about Acosta hiding out in a parking garage waiting for someone to leave a manila envelope filled with TOP SECRET DOCS.

Too funny.

Attorney David Laufman, representing Major Adam DeMarco who blew the whistle on this: “there is nothing ‘routine’ about inquiring about the availability of a heat ray to use against American citizens exercising their first amendment rights.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 17, 2020

Heat ray.

K.

Little Jimmy c’mon enough with your conspiracy theories… Our government doesn’t have some magic heat ray that would incinerate those “peaceful protesters” 😂😂😂😂 — Millennial_Conservative™ (@Millennial_c0n) September 17, 2020

It’s called the Active Denial System and we’ve had it since 2010. Nothing new here jimbo. Oh and it’s unclassified. pic.twitter.com/WMqcBMngb0 — Surviving In Seattle ✝️🇺🇸🏝 (@0x8BA870) September 17, 2020

Stop making me like Trump. Heat Ray ya say? pic.twitter.com/X6tHxQVfSZ — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) September 17, 2020

You really think you’re on to something, don’t you? — Ursula T (@doubletapu) September 17, 2020

IT WAS A HEAT RAY!!!

*snort*

Hoax of the Day! — Stuart (@Morty_Fied) September 17, 2020

And the liberals are replying to this in hysterics 😂😂😂 — 🇺🇸Conservative Girl🇺🇸 (@ConservUSA38) September 17, 2020

She’s right, you know:

This is so shocking: “… federal officials began to stockpile ammunition and seek devices that could emit deafening sounds and make anyone within range feel like their skin is on fire”. WTF??? — 🌺🌺 Joanne 🌺🌺 (@crazyjo2482) September 17, 2020

OMG!

Just when we thought gassing is bad, their plan was always more cruel. — Denise Wu (@denisewu) September 17, 2020

Yes. They were totally going to zap people with a magical heat ray.

We currently have a President and Administration willing to violate our Constitutional right to protest. A President who sees us only as occupants of red or blue states, and has said he admires murderous dictator Kim Jong Un. Anyone who is still “undecided” should realize that. — KayJay (@KathleenJaege13) September 17, 2020

You have to wonder if these people are able to tie their own shoes.

Thank goodness for velcro.

America is doomed if Trump wins again and decides to use weapons against citizens. — Steve Morschauser🌊Wear a Mask (@TheRealSteveWI) September 17, 2020

HEAT RAY!

Sorry, this is too funny.

Thanks, Jim.

***

