Joe Biden gave a speech today about the troops and how he will always be there for them and stuff.

It was sort of robotic and awkward …

Was this the Biden robot? We think it was the Biden robot.

Watch:

How relieved do you think the sign language interpreter was that Biden had his teleprompter with him?

Heh.

Oh, and did you catch when he said the Harris/Biden administration? Almost like he saw Kamala’s snafu.

Trending

What he said.

And really with that nonsense from The Atlantic that was debunked by the 21 people who were there:

It sounded pretty empty in there.

Except for his biggest fans, aka the media.

Seriously.

C’mon man!

Enough about … you know, the thing.

***

Related:

BAHAHA! Brandon Darby’s tweet about rioter jumping on cop’s car is hilarious and assist from Greg Gutfeld makes it PERFECT

He’s dead, Jim. DEAD! Richard Grenell DROPS Biden ‘Rapid Response Dir.’ in back and forth over Sleepy Joe’s ‘lukewarm’ campaign

‘Information WARFARE’: Brit Hume shares DAMNING thread detailing how the media pushed COVID panic (to hurt Trump)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe Bidenspeechtroops