Mean ol’ right-wing vigilantes are ‘confronting and attacking’ anti-racist protesters …

Yeah, Christopher Mathias is with HuffPo ‘covering the far-right’ so it makes sense that this horse crap comes from him.

Wow.

New: Data shows these vigilantes and paramilitaries wouldn’t even be in the area if a bunch of skinny, ridiculous, moronic, bored, privileged white kids wasn’t out there torching buildings, assaulting people, and tearing down statues in the name of racial equality. But sure, go with the whole, ‘evil white people are violent’ angle, that’s totally sane and not at all bulls*it.

Intimidation?!

Is that the same thing as trying to burn a building down with people still inside of it? Asking for a friend.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

These. People.

Ahem.

But you’ve gotta admit, this level of gaslighting WAS impressive.

Mind-numbingly stupid, but impressive, nonetheless.

***

