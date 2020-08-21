Welp.

Seems Democratic Senator Tom Carper couldn’t quite figure out how to unmute himself during a meeting being aired on CSPAN this morning and like many older people who can’t figure out fancy-schmancy technology, he got very angry and took it out on his staff member.

Except he had already unmuted himself so everyone watching heard everything he said.

Note, this is definitely not safe for work so if you’re in an environment where others may hear, you might want to turn your speakers down or wear headphones/earbuds.

Watch:

What’s really funny is we’re pretty sure he/she (we don’t want to misgender someone, ya’ know) knew we could hear him.

Wasn’t their fault but probably.

Something in the water?

Hey now, he didn’t throw any office supplies around the room.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Probably.

A real talent.

Carper might want to switch to decaf.

***

