Michelle Obama cared SO MUCH about her speech at the Democratic National Convention that she recorded it at least a week before the actual convention and didn’t bother to re-record it after Joe Biden picked his VP, Kamala Harris.

And of course, the media were front and center ‘circling the wagons’ and giving Michelle a pass … or at least trying to. GAWD forbid people start thinking Michelle snubbed Kamala! Especially after her own husband said she was one the best-looking attorney general in the country.

Ahem.

Jake Tapper was happy to report it soon after the convention had ended:

If you’re wondering why there was no reference in @MichelleObama speech to @KamalaHarris, her speech was taped before Harris was selected to be Biden’s running mate, multiple aides to the Obamas tell CNN. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 18, 2020

But you’d think something like a VP nod would be worth going back to record again or at least add another piece, right?

Per Sharyl Attkisson …

Sharyl is right, you know.

That’s more than odd.

But hey, what do we know? We just work here.

Maybe her wi-fi was out? — BearsBasketballMom (@BearsBasketbal1) August 18, 2020

Michelle's got a lot on her plate… You know how it is… — Casey's Dad (@JRose1965) August 18, 2020

Virtual convention is bad enough. Recorded weeks earlier is worse. So glad they’re putting their best in to this🤣🤣 — Dan LaHaie (@danlahaie) August 18, 2020

Right? Nothing says you’re all in with Biden like pre-recording your speech from your mansion in Martha’s Vineyard.

Heh.

I find it odd that Michelle couldn't be bothered to re-tape it.

I mean isn't this election the most important thing since the war of independence? — Dylan Davidson (@microbiokid) August 18, 2020

Put another way, she phoned it in.#justsaying — Kurt Weinschenker (@KurtBW_WTRF) August 18, 2020

She did indeed.

