Brit Hume has been challenging lockdown advocates from day one.

This time he shared a fairly epic piece about Sweden’s success in battling the virus … by you know, not locking down and destroying their country.

Daily Telegraph columnist argues that Sweden got it right, while the UK got it badly wrong, at staggering cost. Lockdown advocates will hate this piece. https://t.co/9x8Aw9WpGq

Locking down was a HUGE mistake.

From The Telegraph:

So now we know: Sweden got it largely right, and the British establishment catastrophically wrong. Anders Tegnell, Stockholm’s epidemiologist-king, has pulled off a remarkable triple whammy: far fewer deaths per capita than Britain, a maintenance of basic freedoms and opportunities, including schooling, and, most strikingly, a recession less than half as severe as our own.

Our arrogant quangocrats and state “experts” should hang their heads in shame: their reaction to coronavirus was one of the greatest public policy blunders in modern history, more severe even than Iraq, Afghanistan, the financial crisis, Suez or the ERM fiasco. Millions will lose their jobs when furlough ends; tens of thousands of small businesses are failing; schooling is in chaos, with A-level grades all over the place; vast numbers are likely to die from untreated or undetected illnesses; and we have seen the first exodus of foreigners in years, with the labour market survey suggesting a decline in non-UK born adults.