This is better than any SNL skit.
Truly.
Seeing the ‘actors’ in their most natural, normal, state is something hilarious to behold.
We almost like Bernie Sanders here. Almost.
Watch:
I still don't know why they insisted on so many speeches being live — especially when Michelle Obama's keynote and several other appearances were pre-taped — but it gave us this wonderful bit of Bernie Sanders that came through via satellite. pic.twitter.com/RrJ8yzmbPg
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 18, 2020
We like how he’s worried about people seeing his hands and asks if that’s terrible? Then he tells someone off-camera to ‘stop, stop it, enough,’ then he tells people not to move around … and finally, we see him running his ‘lines’ to himself.
This here is what you call a *chef’s kiss*.
Good ole Tugboat Bernie.
Pulling the line for the DNC establishment. pic.twitter.com/v85oBUrlBm
— 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝟐𝟖𝟏𝟒 (@AntiHeroActual) August 18, 2020
He is the best representation of a "Grumpy Old Man". 😆
— Cherry Gold (@Cherry_Grove75) August 18, 2020
The Left’s reaction to the video seems problematic for Biden though:
This is the only thing I've watched for the entire night and I am absolutely trying to keep it that way
— JDT ACAB (@jessterPDX) August 18, 2020
My president.
— Wear a mask 🍄 (@nomoreleaders) August 18, 2020
Bernie stays being the only human in politics.
— Brian 👁️ (@Lefty_Jew) August 18, 2020
Not the reaction Democrats were hoping for.
Nope.
I don't feel like I need to watch the speech after this. Bernie's such a genuinely decent human being.
— Tony Elias (@antoun1000) August 18, 2020
My ticker cannot take this.
— Chiji (@_ChiChiJi) August 18, 2020
I love to see Bernie speaking live. As far as i'm concerned the rest of the speakers aren't real anyway.
— #CaliBernication (@brooklynnygirl) August 18, 2020
Oof.
It hurts!! Like, I really didn’t expect to have this strong of a reaction
— C.P. (@ChelsPon) August 18, 2020
This is what happens with the machine ‘chooses’ your candidate for you.
Good luck with that, Democrats.
***
